Video: 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Full House In Uyo As Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sao Tome Clash

All the 23 invited players are now in Super Eagles’ camp ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

New invitees; Gift Orban, Victor Boniface and Jordan Torunarigha are among the players in camp.

The team will have their first training session later tonight.

Head coach Jose Peseiro arrived Uyo on Tuesday with his assistants on Tuesday.

The encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Super Eagles have already secured a place at the 2023 AFCON finals which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

The three-time African champions need a point from the game to finish top of Group A ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

THE FULL SQUAD

Ekong , Uzoho, Ojo, Adeleye, Aina, Ebuehi, Jordan, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Collins, Bruno, Ndidi, Onyedika, Aribo, Onyeka, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Simon, Lookman, Osimhen, Awoniyi, Orban, Boniface