SPORT

Video: 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Full House In Uyo As Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sao Tome Clash

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 33 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

All the 23 invited players are now in Super Eagles’ camp ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

New invitees; Gift Orban, Victor Boniface and Jordan Torunarigha are among the players in camp.

The team will have their first training session later tonight.

Head coach Jose Peseiro arrived Uyo on Tuesday with his assistants on Tuesday.

PariPesa

The encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Super Eagles have already secured a place at the 2023 AFCON finals which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

The three-time African champions need a point from the game to finish top of Group A ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

THE FULL SQUAD

Ekong , Uzoho, Ojo, Adeleye, Aina, Ebuehi, Jordan, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Collins, Bruno, Ndidi, Onyedika, Aribo, Onyeka, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Simon, Lookman, Osimhen, Awoniyi, Orban, Boniface

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 33 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Ranking Chelsea’s Expensive 2023 Signings

20 seconds ago

Ranking Chelsea’s Most Expensive Signings In The Summer Of 2023

38 mins ago

3 Players Barcelona should stop using if they want to perform better in upcoming matches.

52 mins ago

Video: Super Eagles Can Lift 2023 AFCON Title –Ugbade

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button