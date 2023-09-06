SPORT

Video: 2023/24 NPFL Season Kick-Off Date Postponed Again

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

The kick-off date for the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League season has been postponed again.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL board explained that the body yielded to representations from various stakeholders in reaching the decision.

This is the second time the NPFL board will be adjusting the kick-off date.

The new season was earlier scheduled to commence on August 26, but was later postponed to September 9.

PariPesa

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo”, Owumi told NPFL media.

He said the postponement has been communicated to the clubs so they can stand down travel plans already made.

“Note therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9 as originally planned”, the letter to the clubs read.

He said a new kickoff date will be communicated in a few days.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

2023/24 Season: Meet The 5 Players That Have Scored Hat Tricks In European Top Leagues

12 mins ago

AC Milan’s Chukwueze, Adebayo, Iheanacho and 7 other players arrive camp ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON Qualifier

37 mins ago

Video: Kroos Should Have Won Five Ballon d’Ors –Joselu

58 mins ago

Ranking Chelsea’s Expensive 2023 Signings

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button