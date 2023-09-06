Video: 2023/24 NPFL Season Kick-Off Date Postponed Again

The kick-off date for the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League season has been postponed again.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL board explained that the body yielded to representations from various stakeholders in reaching the decision.

This is the second time the NPFL board will be adjusting the kick-off date.

The new season was earlier scheduled to commence on August 26, but was later postponed to September 9.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo”, Owumi told NPFL media.

He said the postponement has been communicated to the clubs so they can stand down travel plans already made.

“Note therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9 as originally planned”, the letter to the clubs read.

He said a new kickoff date will be communicated in a few days.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.