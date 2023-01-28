SPORT

Video: 2022 CHAN: Niger Republic Knock Ghana Out, To Face Algeria In Semi-finals

Niger Republic shocked Black Galaxies of Ghana 2-0 to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

It was the Black Galaxies’ second defeat in the three games they played in the competition.

Recall the Nigeriens also beat Cameroon 1-0 in their must win final group game to secure qualification into the last eight.

Niger Republic took the lead in the 11th minute after Imarana Dan Baro’s deflected header ended inside the back of the net.

And in the 49th minute Soumana Hainikoye made it 2-0 with a beautiful curler into the far top corner.

Niger Republic will now take on hosts Algeria in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final on Saturday, Madagascar overcame Mozambique 3-1.

