Video: 2022 CHAN: Ghana To Face Niger Republic In Quarter-finals As Cameroon Crash Out

Ghana’s Black Galaxies will take on Niger Republic in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

The quarter-final pairing was confirmed after Niger Republic shocked Cameroon 1-0 in their last Group E game played on Tuesday.

Cameroon only needed a draw against Niger to advance into the last eight, after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win against Congo Brazzaville in their three-team group.

But Ousseini Badamassi scored in the 69th minute to send Niger into the quarter-finals where they will face the Black Galaxies on Saturday.

The defeat means Cameroon alongside Congo Brazzaville are out of this year’s CHAN.

If the Black Galaxies overcome Niger in the last eight, they will take on hosts Algeria or Côte d’Ivoire in the semi-finals.

