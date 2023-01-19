Video: 2022 CHAN: Black Galaxies Get Campaign Back On Track With Impressive Victory Against Sudan

The Black Galaxies of Ghana bounced back from their shock defeat to Madagascar with a 3-1 win against Sudan in Group C of the 2022 African Nations Championship on Thursday.

Annor Walker’s side kicked off their campaign at this year’s edition in Algeria on a losing note following their shock 2-1 loss to Madagascar.

But the win against Sudan means they have kept their hopes alive.

Sudan took the lead in the 31st minute through Al-gozoli Nooh who finished off a stunning team move.

On three minutes of added time in the first half Konadu Yiadom’s deflected effort brought the Black Galaxies back level.

The Black Galaxies then went 2-1 ahead on 65 minutes thanks to Daniel Barnieh who convertEd from the penalty spot.

And in the 90th minute Seidu Suraj made sure of the three points by adding the third.

Sudan will now face Madagascar in their final Group C game and must win by a wide margin to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

