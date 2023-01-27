Video: 2022 CHAN: Algeria Claim Dramatic Win Against Côte d’Ivoire To Reach Semi-finals

A late Aimen Mahious penalty gave hosts Algeria a 1-0 win against Côte d’Ivoire in the first quarter-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

With the game looking destined to head into extra-time after a tight contest, Algeria were awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

Mahious stepped up and converted from the spot kick in the 96th minute to send Algeria into the last four.

Algeria will now face the winner between the Black Galaxies of Ghana and Niger Republic in the semi-final next week Tuesday.

Later on Friday, the second semi-final between Senegal and Mauritania will take place.

