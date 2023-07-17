Video: 1xBet Saudi Arabia Registration & Promo Code Guide 2023

Want to bet with the best betting site in Saudi Arabia? Then register and download the 1xBet App! Within this article, we’ll teach you how to claim your promo code bonus and install the 1xBet APK App. Research for this article was conducted by PremierBettingSites.com.

What is the Free 1xBet Promo Code?

New customers who register with 1xBet in Saudi Arabia, can claim an exclusive 130% Promo Code bonus up to 585 SAR when they enter the 1xBet promo code “COMPLETE”. This offer is available across sports. For those wanting to sign up to casino and receive 1xBet’s free spins promo code bonus, you can qualify for 150 Free Spins and 8,775 SAR. If you do not enter the promo code then you’ll receive a 100% bonus of up to 450 SAR on Sports and 6,750 + 150 Free Spins on Casino.

JOIN NOW

How to claim the 1xBet Saudi Arabia Promo Code?

In order to claim your promo code bonus, you’ll need to register a new 1xBet account. The registration process is incredibly easy, just click here and follow these steps:

Step 1: Complete the registration form. You can choose between one click, phone, email or social media. Should you select Email, you will be required to enter your First and Last Name, Email, Phone number and confirm your password. The other options are much faster.

Step 2: Enter the 1xBet promo code “COMPLETE” within the promo code field

Step 4 – Select whether you want the 1xBet Sports Promo Code or the 1xBet Free Spins Promo Code

Step 3: Select Register and make your Deposit

JOIN NOW

How to activate the 1xBet Promo Code

To activate promo code COMPLETE and claim your welcome bonus, you will need to enter a minimum of 3 SAR. Remember, if you select the Sports Bonus, you will receive a 130% bonus up to 6,750 SAR, whilst Casino gives you 8,775 SAR and 150 Free Spins. So you’re aware, only the original bonus amounts will show on the registration page. The promo code is a bit of a hack to get a better bonus. One thing we also recommend is to make sure you read the terms of the welcome bonus, so you’re fully aware of any wagering requirements.

JOIN NOW

Ways to sign up and register

1xBet gives a number of ways to sign up as part of their registration form, although this may differ slightly by country. The 4 ways are one-click, phone, email and social media.

1xBet One-click registration

One-click is the fastest way to open an account. All you need to do is click “Register”. Your password and account number will then be automatically generated and presented on the screen. In turn, you’ll be asked if you want to save the info as either an image, a file or via email.

JOIN NOW

1xBet Registration by Phone

Vist the 1xbet website in your geo here .

Click on the “Registration” button located at the top of the homepage.

Choose one of the registration options available and in this case “By Phone,”.

Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and preferred currency.

Set up a strong password and confirm it in the corresponding fields.

Enter the promo code “ COMPLETE”

Read and accept the terms and conditions and the privacy policy.

Click on the “Register” button to complete your registration process.

JOIN NOW

1xBet Registration by Email

To register on 1xBet using your email, follow these simple steps:

Go to the 1xBet website and click on the “Registration” button.

Select “Email” as your preferred registration method.

Fill in the registration form with your personal details, such as your full name, Phone number, and email address.

Create a strong and secure password that you can easily remember.

Select your country of residence and currency.

Enter the promo code “ COMPLETE ”.

Read and accept the terms and conditions of the platform.

Click on the “Register” button to complete the process.

Once you’ve completed the registration process, you’ll receive a confirmation email from 1xBet. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your account and start betting on your favourite sports events.

JOIN NOW

1xBet Registration by Social media

To register with 1xbet using your social media account, follow these steps:

Visit the 1xbet website and click on the “Registration” button.

Select the “Social Networks and Messengers” option.

Choose the social media platform you want to use for registration (e.g., Facebook, Google+, etc.).

Enter your login details for the selected social media platform.

Review and agree to the terms and conditions.

Input the promo code COMPLETE during the registration process to claim the sign-up bonus.

Click on the “Register” button to complete the process.

JOIN NOW

FAQ

What is the minimum amount to deposit for the 1xBet Saudia Arabia Promo Code

The minimum deposit amount on 1xBet is 3 SAR, whilst the maximum to trigger the promo code bonus is 450 SAR. You can always deposit more should you wish, but the deposit bonus is 130% of your original deposit amount.

Is it legit to register with 1xBet in Saudi Arabia?

Online gambling is not legal in Saudi Arabia. It is banned under sharia law. Should you wish to open a betting account, you can do so with offshore bookmakers like 1xBet, who accept players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Malaysia and many other Muslim countries.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.