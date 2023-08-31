Video: 1xBet Promo Code Sierra Leone: Registration, Bonus & Deposit
Looking to register with 1xBet Sierra Leone today? You’re in the right place, as we’ve got an enhanced promo code free bet bonus for you! New customers who enter promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS will receive a 200% deposit bonus up to 3,640 SLE! Within this article, we’ll cover all the key questions related to the promo code, as well as Registration and Deposit options. If you’re looking to sign up immediately, click this link to register.
1xBet Sierra Leone Promo Code Today
New customers at 1xBet SL can take advantage of our exclusive 3,640 SLE by entering the promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS during the registration process. By doing so, they can increase their free sign-up bonus offer from 2800 SLE to 3,640 SLE.
How does 1xbet promo code work?
To use the promo code, simply enter it into the designated field during registration, and once the registration process is complete and a first deposit is made, the bonus amount will be credited to the user’s account. There is no hack or seret to this, just make sure you use 1XCOMPLETESPORTS to get your official bonus.
How long is the promo code valid?
It’s important to note that the 1xBet Sierra Leone promo code “1xCompleteSports” is valid for a period of 30 days from the date of registration, after which it will no longer be valid.
Users who wish to take advantage of the sign-up offer should make sure to enter the promo code during the registration process and complete any necessary requirements within the 30-day validity period in order to receive and use the bonus.
How to register and claim the promo code?
To register with 1xBet Sierra Leone and claim the sign-up offer, follow these steps:
- Go to the 1xBet Sierra Leone website and click on the “Registration” button located in the top right corner of the page.
- Choose your preferred registration method: “One-click,” “By phone number,” “By email,” or “Social networks and messengers.”
- Fill in the necessary details for the selected registration method, including personal information and account details.
- Enter the promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS in the promo code field
- Click on the “Register” button to complete the registration process.
- After registration, make your first deposit into your new account to qualify for the sign-up bonus. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account if all account details have been filled in and your phone number has been activated.
- Be sure to read and understand the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer to ensure that you meet all requirements for receiving and using the bonus.
Promo Code Free Bet Key information
|1xBet Promo Code Sierra Leone
|1XCOMPLETESPORTS
|Sports Welcome Bonus
|3,640 SLE
|Minimum deposit
|13 SLE
|Offer Details
|By signing up for an account and making your first deposit, you’ll receive a 200% bonus on your initial deposit, up to a maximum of 3,640 SLE only if you enter promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS
|Wagering Requirements
|Wager the bonus just 5 times in accumulator bets with only 3 or more events at odds of 1.40 or higher.
|Minimum Odds
|1.4
|Offer Validity
|The 1xbet bonus must be used within 30 days of registration. If not, both the bonus and any associated winnings will be forfeited.
|Speed of Registration
|Less than 2 minutes
How to register by one-click
Here is how to register with one-click on 1XBet;
- Visit the official website of 1XBet Sierra Leone and select the “One-click” option from the registration page.
- Choose your preferred currency (Sierra Leonean Leone), and click “Register”.
- 1xBet will instantly generate your unique username and password.
How to register by phone number
- Visit the 1xbet Sierra Leone website at https://1xbet.sl/.
- Click on the “Registration” button located at the top of the homepage.
- Choose one of the registration options available and in this case “By Phone,”.
- Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and preferred currency.
- Set up a strong password and confirm it in the corresponding fields.
- Enter the promo code if you have one (optional).
- Read and accept the terms and conditions and the privacy policy.
- Click on the “Register” button to complete your registration process.
How to register by social media
To register with 1xbet Sierra Leone using social media, please follow the steps below:
- Go to the 1xbet Sierra Leone website at https://1xbet.sl/.
- Click on the “Registration” button located at the top of the homepage.
- Choose the “Social Networks and Messengers” option.
- Select the social media platform that you want to use for registration, such as Facebook or Twitter.
- Log in to your social media account using your existing credentials.
- Authorize 1xbet Sierra Leone to access your social media profile information.
- Confirm that you are of legal age and that you agree to the terms and conditions and the privacy policy.
- Click on the “Register” button to complete your registration process.
Deposit methods: 1xBet Sierra Leone
1XBET offers a user-friendly cashier section with a variety of payment options, including MoneyGo, Skrill, WebMoney, Visa, SticPay, Piastrix, ecoPayz, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Litcoin.
Deposit and withdrawal limits may vary depending on the payment method used. Deposits are typically processed instantly, but it may take up to an hour in some cases. Withdrawals, on the other hand, can take anywhere from 15 minutes to 3 days depending on the selected payment method.
How to deposit money in 1xBet
To make a deposit on 1XBET, tap the green “Deposit” button in the top right corner of the screen.
- Select the payment option you prefer from the available options, which include MoneyGo, Skrill, WebMoney, Visa, SticPay, Piastrix, ecoPayz, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Litcoin.
- Enter the amount of money you wish to deposit.
- Provide your wallet number or full name (if you’re using a card).
- Click the “Confirm” button to complete the transaction.
How long does it take to deposit money?
The time it takes to deposit money into your 1XBET account depends on the payment method you choose. Many of the available deposit methods are processed instantly, which means you can start betting with your deposited funds right away. However, some payment options may take longer to process, and in those cases, it could take up to 15 minutes to 3 days for the deposit to be credited to your account.
