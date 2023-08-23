SPORT

Video: 1xBet App Bangladesh: Download, Install, Register

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 5 minutes read

Within this article, we’ll run you through everything you need to know about 1xBet‘s free betting app. It’s available for users on both Android (APK) and iPhone (iOS), plus it’s incredibly easy to download and register with. If you just wanted a link to sign up then click here, alternatively read on!


Sign Up Now

What is the 1xbetBd App?

The 1xBet BD app is available to download for free on both Android and iOS devices. This app allows 1xBet customers to access all the fantastic services of the bookmaker without having to browse online. It’s instantly available, with auto login. 

One of the standout features of the 1xbet app is its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy for users to navigate and place bets quickly. The app also offers users a wide range of sports and casino games, including cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and many more.

App vs mobile website

Comparison 1xBet App 1xBet Mobile Website
Log-In Convenience Automatically log into your account Requires manual login every time
Update Requirement Requires updates for optimal performance No need for updates
Custom Notifications Set personalized notifications for events Notifications are browser-dependent
Speed and Response Generally provides quicker response times Page loading speed can vary

1xBet Mobile App Bonus

The 1xbet mobile app offers an impressive welcome bonus to customers when they set up a new account on the platform. Bangladeshi users can download the 1xBet app for free and get a welcome bonus of 100% up to BDT 10,000 on their first deposit. The bonus can be utilized for both sports and casino betting. It can be claimed by initiating a simple deposit of 100 BDT.

PariPesa

Sign Up Now

1xBet Mobile App for Android Requirements 

In order to download the 1xBet mobile app, your Android device needs to meet the following minimum specifications:

Operating System Android
Software Version 4.4 or Higher
App Size 66.5MB
Minimum Device Storage 100MB
Download Link for 1xBetBD App

1xBet Mobile App for iOS Requirements

For iOS devices, you’ll need to ensure that your device meets the following minimum specifications to access the app:

Operating System IOS
Software Version Version 9.0 or later
App Size 200MB
Supported Devices Iphone 5s upwards
Download link 

How to download 1xbetBD app

It’s important to note that the process of downloading the 1xBet app varies between Android and iOS devices, each requiring distinct steps. For Android users, the 1xBet Android APK isn’t accessible through the Play Store. Instead, it must be downloaded from the official 1xBet website or an authorized affiliate site. iOS users can easily acquire the 1xBet app from the App Store and install it directly on their devices.

Download 1xbet Apk  for Android devices

If you’re eager to bring the convenience of the 1xBetBD mobile app to your Android device, follow this simple guide to effortlessly download and install it:

  1. Access the 1xBet Website: Open your phone’s web browser and visit the official 1xBet website.
  2. Navigate to Mobile Applications: On the website’s page, scroll down to find the “Mobile Applications” link positioned at the bottom. Click on it to proceed.
  3. Select Android: In the “Mobile Applications” section, locate the Android icon. This is the key to downloading the 1xBet Android app.

  4. Allow Installations from Unknown Sources: If your device restricts installations from sources other than official app stores, head to your device’s “Settings.” From there, go to “Security” and find the “Unknown sources” option. Enable this option to allow installations from unknown sources.
  5. Download and Install: Once you’ve ensured the “Unknown sources” option is enabled, download the APK file. Now, navigate to your phone’s file manager to find the downloaded APK file. Tap on it to trigger the installation process.

Download 1xbet Apk for iOS devices

You can download the 1xbetBD app for iOS devices by following these simple steps.

  1. Start by opening your device’s settings.
  2. Inside your device settings, find and tap on “iTunes & App Store.”
  3. Within the iTunes and App Store settings, tap on your “Apple ID” at the top.

  4. Proceed to “Country/Region” and tap on “Change Country or Region.” A dropdown menu will appear.
  5. From the dropdown list, select the appropriate country/region.
  6. A prompt will appear, presenting you with the terms and conditions, as well as the Apple Privacy Policy. Take your time to read them.

  7. Once you’re satisfied, toggle the “Agree” button to accept the terms.
  8. If you’re asked to enter your Apple ID, do so. If you don’t have one, leave it blank and fill in the other required fields.
  9. With this, your device is ready for the 1xBet app download from the App Store.

  10. Head to the App Store and initiate the free download and installation of the 1xBet app.

How to Create a 1xBet Account on Android or IOS App

Once you’ve completed the 1xBetBD app download, setting up an account is the next logical step. Here’s a guide to help you through the process:

  1. Open the 1xbet app homepage on your Android or iOS device.

  2. Find and click the “Register” button.
  3. A prompt will appear asking you to input a valid email address, Please respond accordingly.
  4.  An optional 1xbet promo code prompt will appear, input 1Xcompletesports.

  5. Once you’re done with this stage, click “Open Account.
  6. After opening the account, you’re free to create and customize your 1xbet account.

Why Should Bangladeshi Players Choose the 1xBetBD App?

For players in Bangladesh, the 1xBet app presents itself as the best choice for several reasons:

  • Diverse Betting Options: From cricket and football to global sports and casino games, Bangladeshi players can explore various options.
  1. With the 1xBetBD app, placing bets is no longer bound by location or time. 
  2. User-Friendly Interface: The app’s user-friendly interface is designed with simplicity in mind.

  3. Bangladeshi players can enjoy special offers and bonuses that make their betting experience even better.
  4. Watch and Bet: You can watch matches live on the app and make smart bets while the game unfolds.
  5. Quick Transactions: Easily deposit and withdraw money using various payment options in the app.

Comparison Between 1xbet BD app and mobile website

Comparison 1xBet App 1xBet Mobile Website
Log-In Convenience Automatically log into your account Requires manual login every time
Update Requirement Requires updates for optimal performance No need for updates
Custom Notifications Set personalized notifications for events Notifications are browser-dependent
Speed and Response Generally provides quicker response times Page loading speed can vary

FAQ

Can I use the 1xBet app on both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the 1xBet app is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can download and install the app on smartphones and tablets running these operating systems.

How do I download the 1xBet app in Bangladesh?

To download the 1xBet app in Bangladesh, visit the official 1xBet website using your mobile browser. Go to the “Apps” section and select the appropriate version for your device (Android or iOS). 

Can I claim bonuses and promotions using the 1xBet app?

Yes, you can access and claim various bonuses and promotions available on the 1xBet platform through the app. These include welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, free bets, and more

Can I deposit and withdraw funds using the 1xBet app?

Yes, the 1xBet app allows you to deposit and withdraw funds using various secure payment methods. Navigate to the appropriate sections within the app to manage your transactions.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 5 minutes read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood; Arsenal keen on £100m Ferguson move

16 mins ago

Video: #WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Focused On Defending World Title

19 mins ago

Video: More Scandals Hit Spain As Video Capture Manager Touching F

21 mins ago

Two Africans That Have Scored More Goals Than Victor Osimhen In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button