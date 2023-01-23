Video: 1st AFN National 10km Cross-Country Championships To Hold January 28

The maiden edition of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, National 10km Cross Country Championship will hold on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state.

The race is being organised in fulfilment of the road map of the Tonobok Okowa-led executive board of the AFN to develop athletics across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Tafida Gadzama, the federation’s road race sub-committee chairman says the cross-country championship is also being organised to help develop Nigeria’s middle and long-distance runners.

“You know cross country running is a sport in which teams and individuals run on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass.

“This way our athletes will be building enormous strength as the hills and mud develop power and resilience in their calves, hamstrings, and quads,” said Gadzama who is also the first vice president of the AFN.

‘Most of the world-class long-distance runners prepare for their season by running in cross-country races. Kenya has held many races already since December and the World Cross Country Championships is holding next month in Australia,’ Gadzama added and believes the AFN is going in the right direction with its developmental plans for distance runners.

The AFN says registration of athletes will be done at the Jalingo Township Stadium.

“Prize monies will be given to the top ten (10) finishers in the senior male and senior female categories,” read the invitation letter sent by the AFN to all athletics associations secretaries/coaches/managers military/paramilitary and Clubs.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.