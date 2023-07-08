Video: 1st Admiral Porbeni Boat Race To Begin July 26

The Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation has concluded plans to begin the 1st African Admiral Porbeni Canoe sprint and Paracanoe boat race.

The boat race competition is set to kick-start on July 26-31.

The four days tournament is billed for the Jabi Lake in Abuja.

The secretary general of the Federation, Olubunmi Oluode, said the tournament is aimed at fine tuning the athletes ahead of major competitions.

Oluode however added that it will also help to identify and nurture talents discovered.

It’s would be recalled that Nigeria had an impressive outing at the just concluded 2nd African Beach games in Tunisia.

