Video: 10-Man Arsenal Defeat Crystal Palace Away

Despite playing with 10 men Arsenal managed to secure a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to record back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Second half penalty converted by Martin Odegaard sealed the hard fought win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners, now on six points, move up to third spot behind leaders Brighton and second placed Manchester City.

Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal’s first chance as he drove into the box only to see his left foot effort hit the post.

Minutes later Nketiah had another chance after he was played in by Declan Rice but his attempted lob went way over the bar.

Odegaard tried his luck from the edge of the box but Palace keeper Sam Johnstone palmed the goal-bound strike over the bar.

In the 54th minute Arsenal took the lead thanks to Odegaard who converted from the penalty spot, after Nketiah who reacted quickest to a quick freekick pass was fouled by Palace keeper Sam Johnstone.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for a second yellow card.

Palace poured forward for the equaliser but could not break a resolute Arsenal backline.