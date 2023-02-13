Victory Beniangba Solitary Strike Breaks Stubborn Virton Resilience

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgian Challenger Pro League outfit,Jong Genk, on Sunday at the Cegeka Arena, fought their way to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Royal Excelsior Virton to grab all maximum points away from home.

Gangling Nigerian striker,Victory Beniangba emerged the hero of the game as he exquisitely finished a ball inside the box for the only goal of the tension soaked encounter.

Haven failed to record a win in two games,Royal Excelsior Virton returned home, hoping to put smiles on the face of their supporters when they face,Jong Genk on Matchday 21.

Jong Genk who were held to a 2-2 stalemate against Beveren were poised to make up for their lost points when they face,Royal Excelsior Virton on Matchday 21.

First half of the cagey game produced little or no goals as the two sides returned to the locker room all level.

Heading towards the half hour mark in the second half, Nigerian international,Victory Beniangba broke the deadlock with a fine finish at the 58th minute to hand Jong Genk a big lead.

At full time,Victory Beniangba Solitary Strike was all Jong Genk needed to see off, Royal Excelsior Virton

