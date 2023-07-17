SPORT

Victor Osimhen’s Agent Slams False Claims Regarding Contract Renewal

Napoli’s esteemed striker, Victor Osimhen, has been subject to baseless rumors surrounding his commitment to signing a new contract. Roberto Calenda, the player’s agent, has passionately refuted these reports, vehemently denying any suggestion that his client is unwilling to extend his stay with the Italian club.

Osimhen, the 24-year-old Nigerian prodigy, played an instrumental role in Napoli’s triumphant Scudetto pursuit last season, finally ending their 33-year-long championship drought. His phenomenal performance yielded an impressive tally of 26 goals in just 32 games, solidifying his status as a true footballing sensation.

With two years remaining on Osimhen’s existing contract, Napoli’s management is eager to secure his services for an extended period, especially considering the growing interest from top-tier European clubs. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been linked with the talented striker, but it appears Osimhen is content with committing his future to Napoli and inking a fresh deal.

Expressing his discontent, Calenda utilized the platform of Twitter to refute an article published by Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino. He swiftly dismissed their claim that he had no intention of renewing Osimhen’s contract during the summer transfer window. In a strongly worded statement, Calenda referred to the report as “fake news,” emphasizing his client’s dedication to Napoli.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will remain fixed on the future of Victor Osimhen. Fans eagerly anticipate an official announcement regarding his contract renewal, eagerly hoping that their cherished striker will continue to shine in the famous Partenopei colors.

