The Chelsea Football Club’s recent acquisition “Joao Felix” had a less-than-ideal debut game against Fulham last month when he was sent off. However, prior to the dismissal, he had shown promise, and fans are eager to see him back in action.

The club’s frontline has been causing the manager headaches, with key players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz failing to consistently find the net. The new signing, David Datro Fofana, has looked promising in his two substitute appearances, but the club is reportedly still considering signing a striker during the summer transfer window.

However, it is reported that Chelsea’s priority will be to secure a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has reportedly sent scouts to watch the player and is eager to beat out competition from other clubs to secure his signature.

Osimhen, 24, has been a standout player for Napoli this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 4 assists in 17 Serie A matches. These efforts have helped Napoli secure a top spot in the league, and he has drawn attention from other clubs, including Manchester United.

Although Osimhen’s contract with Napoli is set to expire in two and a half years, the club is reportedly demanding £130 million for the striker, which has not deterred Chelsea’s interest.

The Nigerian international has a strong record, scoring 45 goals in 83 games for Napoli across all competitions since joining from Lille in 2020.

With Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan at Inter Milan and his future with the club uncertain, a potential arrival of Osimhen could mean a departure for Aubameyang. Havertz and Fofana are currently ahead of Aubameyang in the pecking order, and he was not included in Chelsea’s Champions League squad or the match day squad for the Fulham game.

