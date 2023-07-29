Victor Osimhen scores a stunning first half brace in Napoli’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Hatayspor

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was in an astonishing form for Napoli football club on Saturday evening, as he scored a stunning first half brace in their convincing 4-0 victory over Hatayspor football club of Turkey in a preseason friendly match.

The former LOSC Lille football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last preseason friendly match, and he was able to impress again.

Victor Osimhen started in Napoli football club’s attack alongside Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano and they were all exceptional in the game.

Napoli football club took the lead through Victor Osimhen in the 23rd minute, and the Nigerian international scored his second goal of the game in the 27th minute to end the first half ended 2-0.

Substitute Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 in the 65th minute before the Argentina national team star scored the last goal of the game in the 70th minute to end the match 4-0.

Victor Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace before he was substituted in the second half of the game.

The former Wolfsburg football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Napoli football club when they play their next preseason friendly match against Girona football club in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

