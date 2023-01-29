Victor Osimhen reacts to Manchester United’s transfer interest in him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the growing transfer interest from Premier League powerhouse Manchester United, Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is entirely focused on Napoli’s match against Roma on Sunday (today).

The top teams in Europe have already set their sights on signing the 24-year-old Nigerian as a result of his excellent displays, with the Red Devils reportedly showing the most interest.

However, Naples has nearly raised its asking price, believing that Osimhen is now worth €150 million rather than the previous €100 million, and all negotiations have been put off until June.

Osimhen, according to an Italian publication, doesn’t care about the future and is only concerned with winning the Scudetto for the city and the supporters so that he can celebrate the end of the year with the Neapolitans.

The only thing on the Nigerian’s mind right now is defeating Roma on Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

The clubs are in excellent form heading into the Derby del Sole; the Partenopei’s lead at the top has lately increased to 12 points, and the guests have won three of their past four league games.

Napoli won their first encounter in Rome earlier this season thanks to a late goal from Osimhen, and they are unbeaten in their past four league meetings at home against the Giallorossi.

extracted from the Punch news

