Victor Osimhen nets a goal to extend his lead as the current Italian Serie A top scorer this season

Nigerian international and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was sensational today for Italian Serie A giant Napoli in their 19th league game of the current campaign away from home against Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi.

The 24 year old football maestro was handed a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad following his outstanding performance for the Naples in their previous game and he was able to deliver yet at the peak.

Victor Osimhen with his 89 minutes spent on the pitch of play was a big threat for the visitor at the heart of attacking line where he created a couple of chances, thereby scored a brilliant goal that sealed the remarkable victory with all the maximum three points accrued.

First half goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave the visitor a one nil lead going into the half time break before Victor Osimhen got on the score sheet just three minutes into the second 45 minutes, as he doubled the lead to make it two goals to nil which was also the final scoreline at full time.

Victor Osimhen with his only goal of the night has now scored his 13th league goal of the season thereby got his lead in the Golden Boot race extended to four goals ahead of the closest goal scorers.

