Victor Osimhen nets a classic goal in Napoli’s 2-0 away league win to extend lead at top of table

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Victor Osimhen was spectacular today for Luciano Spalletti led Napoli team in their 19th league game of the current Italian Serie A season away from home against Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi.

The 24 year old Nigerian international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad and he was able to continue his impressive goal scoring form for the Naples.

Victor Osimhen with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was a big threat in the opposition box as he was clinical with his moves for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line, which as such got him directly involved in one of the two goals scored by his team.

Napoli in the added minute to the end of the first half got the score sheet opened courtesy of a goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo to make it one nil going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half stepped up their game and as such displayed some more physical, tactical and technical skills thereby got their lead doubled in the 48th minute with a goal from Victor Osimhen to make it two goals to nil.

After every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally of the game, all were not successful as it ended two goals to nil at full time.

Victor Osimhen with his 13th league goal of the season will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

