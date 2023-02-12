Victor Osimhen nets 17th League goal of the season to become 2nd top scorer in Europe top 5 Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen continues his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club on Sunday night, as he scored a stunning goal in their remarkable 3-0 victory over relegation threatening Cremonese football club to take his total League goals of the season to 17.

The former LOSC Lille football club star has been superb for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to perform excellently again for the club on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen was given a starting role by coach Luciano Spalletti and he was able to score one of his team’s two goals against Cremonese football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Napoli football club took the lead through Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 22nd minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen doubled the lead for Napoli football club in the 65th minute through an assist from Min-Jae Kim, before Eljif Elmas scored the last goal of the game in the 79th minute to end the match 3-0.

Victor Osimhen was fantastic for Napoli football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a beautiful goal.

The goal against Cremonese football club has now taken Victor Osimhen’s total League goals of the season to 17 and he has become the current second highest goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues, behind Manchester City football club star Erling Braut Haaland who has scored 25 goals.

