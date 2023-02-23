Victor Osimhen makes UEFA Champions League team of the week after scoring a classic goal for Napoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been named among the UEFA Champions League team of the week, following his outstanding performance for Napoli football club in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club.

The former LOSC Lille football club star has been in an astonishing form for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score many goals for the club.

Victor Osimhen was given a starting role by coach Luciano Spalletti and he was able to perform excellently in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in their well deserved victory over their opponent.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Napoli football club a convincing 2-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club.

Victor Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal, and that has helped him to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League team of the week.

Here are the 11 players that make UEFA Champions League team of the week;

Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt football club

Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Napoli football club

Eder Militao of Real Madrid football club

Min-Jae Kim of Napoli football club

Marcel Halstenberg of RassenballSport Leipzig football

Hirving Lozano of Napoli football club

Luka Modric of Real Madrid football club

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid football club

Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan football club

Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)