Victor Osimhen makes UEFA Champions League team of the week after scoring a classic goal for Napoli
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been named among the UEFA Champions League team of the week, following his outstanding performance for Napoli football club in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club.
The former LOSC Lille football club star has been in an astonishing form for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score many goals for the club.
Victor Osimhen was given a starting role by coach Luciano Spalletti and he was able to perform excellently in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in their well deserved victory over their opponent.
Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Napoli football club a convincing 2-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club.
Victor Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal, and that has helped him to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League team of the week.
Here are the 11 players that make UEFA Champions League team of the week;
Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt football club
Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Napoli football club
Eder Militao of Real Madrid football club
Min-Jae Kim of Napoli football club
Marcel Halstenberg of RassenballSport Leipzig football
Hirving Lozano of Napoli football club
Luka Modric of Real Madrid football club
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid football club
Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan football club
Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid football club.
Photo credit: Twitter.
