Victor Osimhen-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Duo is The Most Lethal in Europe This Season

Yesterday, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia provided an assist for Victor Osimhen in Napoli’s 3-0 win against Spezia, and as a result, the two of them have become the most lethal combo in the top five European leagues so far this season. Stats According to (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Both of these players have lit up the Maradona, Serie A, and the Champions League with their goal-scoring, their ability to create scoring opportunities, and their ability to leave defenses in the dust. They have scored six goals between the two of them thus far, with the most recent one coming at La Spezia yesterday. No other duo in the top five of Europe’s best players has combined for more goals than the two stars from Napoli.

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are also at six, with the Belgian being forced to come off the bench in Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham yesterday. Erling Haaland is also at six. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for sixth place, with the Argentine and Neymar having scored a total of four goals between them so far in the competition.

Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach together, have also had a successful season so far, as they have scored five goals between the two of them. Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are tied for second place behind them with five goals each.

