Victor Osimhen Has Broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record Of The Highest Jump In Serie A.

Nigerian International forward and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is currently in top form for his club in the Serie A and he recently broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the highest jump in a Serie A game as well.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus for Manchester United, he set a record in Serie A for having the highest jump in the league after reaching a height of 2.56 metres before scoring.

However, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who plays for SSC Napoli in the Serie A recently broke the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo after he (Osimhen) reached a height of 2.58 metres before scoring hia goal.

Both players are exceptional and brilliant players but it’s good to see that Victor Osimhen has broken the record set by Ronaldo. Congratulations to him.

