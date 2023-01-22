SPORT

Victor Osimhen Could Become The First African Player To Finish The Season As Top Scorer In Serie A

No African player has ever finished the season as the top goalscorer in the history of Serie A. However, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen could become the first African player to achieve this feat.

Osimhen has been in top form for Napoli ever since the beginning of this season. He’s the first player in Serie A this season to reach double digits in goalscoring. Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is the second highest goalscorer in the Serie A this season with 9 goals. Osimhen has netted 13 league goals in 15 games for Napoli this season and he’s the favorites to win the Serie A Golden Boot this season.

Napoli spent €75 million on signing Napoli from Lille in 2020 and he’s one of the most expensive signings in the clubs’s history. He has scored 41 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 games for Napoli across all competitions. Osimhen has a market value of €70 million and he’s one of the most valuable strikers in the World.

The 24 year old could become the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot. He found the back of the net in the 48th minute during Napoli’s 2-0 win over Salernitana.

