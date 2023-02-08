Victor Osimhen Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A Record

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the match up between Spezia and Napoli, Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli trashed Spezia away from home. It was confirmed that the Super Eagles forward broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A record after he scored.

Victor Osimhen beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the highest vertical leap for a header in Serie A. The Super Eagles jumped the highest, even above the goalkeeper and gave a two goal lead against Spezia in the second half of the match. Not often do you see players breaking records set by Cristiano Ronaldo, Victor Osimhen is making his time in Serie A worth the while.

Victor Osimhen has sixteen league goals in Serie A already this season and they are top of the league table. The Super Eagles forward has played a major role in bringing Napoli to their current position and has contributed in front of goal. Only Kvaratskhelia has made more goal contributions for Napoli than Victor Osimhen in all competitions this season.

Victor Osimhen has scored more goals than some of Europe’s elite players. He has more league goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season. There is no comparison but Victor Osimhen has been a better player than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo so far this season. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has single-handedly taken this Napoli team to their current position. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo mostly depend on their teammates to get the job done even jn big games.

Only few players in Europe are at the same level as Victor Osimhen at the moment. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland, these two players have taken the Premier League by storm and at the moment they are at the same level as Victor Osimhen. Victor Osimhen already has sixteen league goals this season, the Serie A golden boot might be covered but he’ll have to score more to have a chance of winning Europe golden boot.

RLupdates (

)