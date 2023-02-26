Victor Osimhen becomes the 1st player to score in 8 consecutive serie-A games since Ronaldo in 2019

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen has become the first player to score in 8 consecutive serie A games since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019, after he scored a stunning goal for Napoli football club in their 2-0 victory over Empoli football club.

The 24-year-old has been firing from all cylinders since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Saturday, as he scored a beautiful goal for the club against their opponent.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli football club’s attack alongside Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the trio were exceptional in the game, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Goal from Victor Osimhen and an own goal from Ardian Ismajli gave Napoli football club a convincing 2-0 victory over Empoli football club.

The victory over Empoli football club has now helped Napoli football club to extend their winning streak in the Italian Serie A table, and they have also extended their lead on top of the League table.

Victor Osimhen has now scored in 8 consecutive Italian serie A matches for Napoli football club, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for the club when they play their next game.

The Nigerian international started his impressive goal scoring form against Sampdoria football club, and he also scored against the likes of Juventus football club, Salernitana football club, AS Roma football club, Spezia football Club, and Sassuolo football club before scoring against Empoli football club.

With Victor Osimhen’s brilliant goal against Empoli football club on Saturday evening, it means he has become the first player to score in 8 consecutive serie A matches since 2019;

“Victor Osimhen has scored in his last eight Serie A games; the first player to do so in league action since Cristiano Ronaldo (11, between Dec 2019 and Feb 2020).”

