Victor Osimhen, Balogun and Ademola Lookman and 7 highest goal scorers in Europe’s top 5 Leagues

Folarin Balogun has joined Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in the list of the top 10 highest goal scorers in Europe’s top five leagues, after scoring a hat-trick in his team’s 4-2 victory over FC Lorient on Wednesday.

The youngster has been superb in French Ligue 1 this season and his hat-trick against FC Lorient has made him the current highest goal scorer in the League.

Victor Osimhen has also been doing pretty well for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A this season and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the league with 14 goals.

Osimhen’s compatriot Ademola Lookman is currently the second highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A, and the Former Leicester City football club of England star has scored 12 League goals for Atalanta football club this season.

Erling Braut Haaland is the highest goal scorer in the English Premier League, Niclas Fullkrug is also the top scorer in the German Bundesliga, while Robert Lewandowski remains the top scorer in the Spanish Laliga Santander.

Here are the 10 highest goal scorers in Europe’s top five leagues this season;

Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City football club- 25 goals

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur football club- 16 goals

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona football club – 14 goals

Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club – 14 goals

Folarin Balogun of Stade de Reims football club – 14 goals

Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint Germain football club – 13 goals

Niclas Fullkrug of Werder Bremen football club – 13 goals

Ivan Toney of Brentford football club 13 goals

Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco football club – 12 goals

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta football club – 12 goals.

Photo credit: Twitter.

