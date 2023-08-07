Victor Moses: Nigerian star inspires his team to a 4-1 away victory to move to the top of the table

Nigerian star Victor Moses was impressive for Spartak Moscow football club on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 4-1 away victory over Rubin Kazan football club in the Matchday 3 of the Russia Premier League.

The former Chelsea football club star has been impressive for Spartak Moscow football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday.

Victor Moses was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

Theo Bongonda broke the deadlock for Spartak Moscow football club in the 19th minute through a fine teamwork from Victor Moses and Alexander Sobolev, before Ugochukwu Iwu equalized for Spartak Moscow football club in the 39th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Jesus Medina made it 2-1 in the 59th minute, and Mikhail Ignatov made it 3-1 in the 68th minute, before Quincy Promes scored the last goal of the game in the 73rd minute to end the match 4-1.

Victor Moses was fantastic for Spartak Moscow football club in the game, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Rubin Kazan football club has now taken Spartak Moscow football club to the top spot of their League table with 9 points from 3 matches played.

