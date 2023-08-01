Victor Moses Inspires Russian Premier League Giant To A Hard-Fought 2-1 Home League Victory

Nigerian international and former Chelsea football club of England star, Victor Moses was outstanding yesterday for Russian Premier League giant Spartak Moscow in their second league game of the new season at home against Baltika at the Otkrytiye Arena.

The 32 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having being a key figure in the squad since his return from his long-term injury and he was able to deliver at the peak.

Victor Moses with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was a big threat for the host as he made some clinical moves in the opposition box which were instrumental in the crucial win that moved them to the second spot on the table.

The host in the 43rd minute took the lead courtesy of a goal from Theo Bongonda to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides heading into the half time break.

The host in the second half of the game were more dominating as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays thereby got their lead doubled in the 84th minute with a goal from Quincy Promes to make it two nil.

The visitor in the 90th minute of the game were able to get the deficit reduced as they put one back with a goal from Angelo Henriquez which as such ended the game two goals to one at full time.

Victor Moses with his level of delivery in the thrilling encounter will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

