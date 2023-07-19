Victor Moses Inspires His Team To A Comfortable 2-0 Victory

Nigerian international and prolific dazzler, Victor Moses was in action yesterday for Russian Premier League giant Spartak Moscow against Neftci Baku.

The 32 year old former Chelsea star was given a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up having being a key figure in the squad, and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

Victor Moses in the game was a big threat for the host at the heart of the forward line where he created a couple of chances in the opposition box which was instrumental in the crucial win.

Spartak Moscow took a double lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Pavel Alekseevich and Quincy Promes in the 34th and 36th minute respectively to make it two goals to nil heading into the half time break.

The tempo of the game got tensed up between the two sides in the second half as they both put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays but none was able to found the back of the net with all attempts to add more to the tally proving abortive as it ended two him at full time.

Victor Moses with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

