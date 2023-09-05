Van Gaal suggests the Qatar World Cup was rigged in Messi’s favor

Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup at Qatar in 2022, the competition’s integrity has been questioned to how the whole process was handled.

While many fans celebrated the outcome, some believe the competition was rigged to favour Messi and Argentina and Van Gaal is not left out of the discussion.

The former dutch coach weighed into the discussion and he believes the competition was rigged.

Argentina who faced Netherlands in the quarter finals of the competition won 4-3 on penalties after two late goals from Wout Weghorst gave the Dutch hope despite going 2-0 down in the game.

In a statement, the coach had this to say;

“When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was all a premeditated game,” he told Dutch outlet, NOS.

Messi delivered one of his best performances in the competition, having net 7 goals, and scoring a brace in the final to lead Argentina to their third World Cup and in the process he won the golden ball of the competition.

However, many mixed reactions on twitter might just be unfounded facts, a claim like this coming from Van Gaal is something that should not be overlooked.

Virgil Van Dijk does not share the same opinion. According to talksport he believes Argentina won the World Cup fair and square.

However, the World Cup should be probed if there were any irregularities towards making Messi and Argentina won the Cup.

The goals and build ups should be looked into to keep the credibility of the competition.

Van Gaal might not be the only one to share the opinion, many other opinions like this might still come up in the future.

However, for now it is on record that Lionel Messi and Argentina are the legitimate winners of the World Cup in Qatar.

