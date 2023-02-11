Valverde fulfills the promise he made to Ancelotti after he scored twice in Club World Cup final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uruguay national team star Federico Valverde has finally fulfilled the promise he made with Carlo Ancelotti, after he scored brace in Real Madrid football club’s remarkable 5-3 victory over Al Hilal football club of Saudi Arabia in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

It was reported that coach Carlo Ancelotti made a bet with Federico Valverde in the summer that if he didn’t score 10 goals this season, he would retire, and the Uruguayan star has been superb for the club in all competitions this season.

Federico Valverde started the season in a higher note, and he was able to score many goals for them in the first half of the season.

The former Deportivo La Coruna football club star was given a starting role by coach Carlo Ancelotti and he was able to perform excellently in the game, as he scored two beautiful goals.

The 24-year-old started in Real Madrid football club’s attack alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior and the trio were able to score in the game.

Goals from Karim Benzema and two goals each from Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid football club a convincing victory, while Moussa Marega and Luciano Vietto (a brace) scored for Al Hilal football club.

The 5-3 victory over Al Hilal football club has now helped Real Madrid football club to win this year’s edition of FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Federico Valverde has scored the total number of 9 goals for Real Madrid football club in all competitions, and his brace against Al Hilal football club has taken his goals of the season to 11.

The Uruguayan star has now fulfilled the promised he made to coach Carlo Ancelotti that he will scored at least 10 goals for the club this season.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)