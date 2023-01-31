Value Marcel Sabitzer will add to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team if signed this winter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The winter transfer window is upon us, and Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian international is one of Europe’s most highly rated midfielders and could be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Photo credit: the sun

Here are five things Sabitzer could bring to Arsenal if he signs for the club:

1. Versatility:

One of Sabitzer’s greatest qualities is his versatility. He can play anywhere in the midfield, from defensive midfield to attacking midfield, and can even play as a winger. This would give Arteta a lot of tactical options and allow him to rotate his midfielders depending on the situation.

2. Creativity:

Sabitzer is an excellent creative midfielder. He can pick out incisive passes and assist his teammates with a high degree of accuracy. This would be a great asset for Arsenal’s attack, especially when they are looking to break down defensive teams.

3. Leadership:

Sabitzer is a leader on the pitch. He directs his teammates, organises the defense, and often takes on a leadership role when his team is in need of inspiration. This would be a welcome addition to the Arsenal squad, which has been lacking in this department for some time.

4. Work rate:

Sabitzer is known for his tireless work rate. He rarely takes a break and is always willing to put in the extra effort to help his team. This kind of work ethic is something that Arsenal has been lacking in recent times, and it is something that Sabitzer would bring to the team.

5. Experience:

Sabitzer has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has been a key part of Bayern Munich’s success over the past two years and has also played in the Champions League. This experience would be invaluable to Arsenal, which is in the midst of a transition period.

In summary, Marcel Sabitzer could be a great addition to Arsenal’s squad if he signs this winter transfer window. He could bring a lot of qualities to the team, from versatility to leadership and experience. His presence would undoubtedly be a welcome boost for Mikel Arteta’s side.

