Following their pre-season victory over Notts County, Nottingham Forest travel to the Iberian sun to face La Liga team Valencia on Tuesday.

Both sides were fighting for survival at the bottom of their respective divisions last season, but Steve Cooper’s side would have been happier than Los Che’s 16th-place finish by a close margin.

Valencia’s suffering has been terrible to watch for Spanish football fans, as a team that was competing for Champions League qualification only a few years ago has spent the past four seasons dancing with the devil or languishing in mid-table obscurity.

After going through three head coaches, first relieving Gennaro Gattuso of his duties in January and handing Voro control of the reins for two weeks, Los Che brought Ruben Baraja back to the club where he spent the glory days of his career between 2000 and 2010, and the 48-year-old managed to keep his side afloat in the big time.

Valencia only lost two of their final nine La Liga matches under Baraja’s management to avoid relegation; however, a 16th-place finish is nothing to brag about, nor is failing to win any of their last three games of the season.

Valencia and Nottingham Forest were both members of the 16th-placed club last season, but although Los Che’s finish was received with scorn, the Tricky Trees celebrated after confirming their Premier League status in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Consolidation is now the goal for the Tricky Trees, who began their pre-season preparations with a narrow victory against Notts County on Saturday due to a strike from Hwang Ui-jo, and Cooper’s side will also encounter Levante as part of their Spanish stopover.

Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, and Eintracht Frankfurt round up the continental pre-season schedule for Forest, who last faced Valencia in the 1980 European Super Cup, losing on the now-abolished away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

KICKOFF TIME: Valencia versus Nottingham Forest match will go down on Tuesday at 6PM Nigerian time.

