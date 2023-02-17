V-League Round-Up: Nigerian-Vietnamese Striker Olaleye Stars As Olaha Opens Goal Account

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was a brilliant outing for Nigerian stars in the Vietnamese V-league matchdays 4 as they play different roles in their side big feats in the league.

Haven struggled to grab its first win in the league, Nigerian-Vietnamese Striker, Hoàng Vũ Samson and his Ho Chi Minh city were poised to grab its first win of the season when they face,Becamex Binh Duong Football Club.

Just like his fellow Nigerian compatriots, Nigerian forward Olaha Michael and his Song Lam Nghe An Football Club team hoped to change their fortunes from draws to winning when they face Khanh Hoa Football Club.

In the keenly contested fixture, Nigerian forward,Olaha Michael opened his goal account in the new season regardless his effort not enough to record a win for the team.

In the Go Dau Stadium, Nigerian-Vietnamese Striker, Hoàng Vũ Samson climbed off the bench to play a role in helping his side, Ho Chi Minh city clinch a win away from home.

The V-league all time top scorer recorded a good number of minutes to enable his side sail through the hurdles.

