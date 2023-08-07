USWNT Sparks Controversy By Refusing To Sing National Anthem At World Cup For The 4TH Time

USA players react as Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden scores her team’s 6th penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the 2023 FIFA WWC Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023, in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The United States women’s national team, reigning world champions, has once again ignited a heated debate as six players opted not to sing the national anthem before their 2023 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Sweden.

According to reports by The Telegraph on Sunday, August 6, 2023, this marks the fourth time during the tournament that some players have chosen not to sing during the anthem, raising questions about potential political divisions within the squad.

Prominent right-wing voices in the US have labelled the players’ actions as “disrespectful,” adding fuel to the ongoing controversy. Among the critics is media personality Megyn Kelly, who expressed her concerns on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, stating that the players’ refusal to sing and place their hands over their chests during the anthem reflects a misguided interpretation of feminism and empowerment.

The players involved in the anthem protest are defenders, Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, and Emily Fox, along with midfielder Andi Sullivan. Others include forwards Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman. Notably, just under half of the starting XI did participate in singing the anthem, while star striker Alex Morgan was among those visibly singing.

The incident has raised questions about the motivations behind the protest, with Naomi Girma mentioning that players have the choice to express themselves as they see fit while preparing for the game. However, an explanation for the specific protest remains undisclosed.

The roots of anthem protests by players can be traced back to 2016 when Megan Rapinoe took a knee in solidarity with American football player Colin Kaepernick’s efforts to raise awareness about racial inequality and police brutality in the US. Prior to the 2019 World Cup in France, Rapinoe openly stated that she would not sing the anthem, expressing her defiance in representing herself and her country.

The women’s team’s decision not to sing the national anthem adds to a series of past issues, including their long-running equal pay dispute with US Soccer, which was settled for $24 million in February of the previous year.

