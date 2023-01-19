Usain Bolt Loses $12 Million In Savings To Scam

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Usain Bolts, an eight-time Olympics medalist, reckoned as one of the greatest athletes of all time has lost 12 million dollars to fraudsters.

According to Punch on Thursday, Usain Bolts who had over a decade ago invested part of his pension and life savings with Stock and Securities Limited, a Jamaican company, discovered recently that his investment with Stock and Securities had dwindled mysteriously.

Investigation revealed that the investment portfolio with Stock and Securities Limited had been hacked by one of their employees with 12 million dollars of Usain Bolt’s investment stolen.

Jamaica Constabulary Force and Minister of Finance, in separate statements, promised to launch an investigation Into the circumstances leading to the loss with an assurance from the Minister of Finance that those associated with the fraud will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt’s lawyer Linton Gordon has promised to go to court to recover Bolt’s money from Stock and Securities Limited in case the latter is unable to restore the missing money.

The missing 12 million dollars was part of Usain Bolt’s pension and life savings for himself and his parents.

Usain Bolt shot into the limelight during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and by the time he retired from athletes in 2017, he had 8 gold medals to his credit.

ThomasUsigbe (

)