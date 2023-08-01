US Women’s Soccer Team Sparks Controversy At World Cup With Anthem Stance

The USA National Soccer Team sing their national anthem ahead of the highly anticipated Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group E football match against Portugal, held at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023 (Photo by Saeed KHAN/AFP)

The US Women’s National Soccer Team has once again captured attention on the global stage, but not for their on-field prowess.

According to reports by Dailymail on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in a recent display of silent protest, several players refrained from singing the Star-Spangled Banner before their World Cup match against Portugal, igniting controversy and accusations of disrespect.

This incident marks the second time the defending champions have remained silent during the national anthem. The first occurrence took place during their 2023 World Cup opener against Vietnam, where six out of the eleven US players chose not to participate and did not place their hands over their chests as the anthem played.

The team’s lacklustre display during the anthem prior to their match against the Netherlands further compounded the issue, and today’s silence before the Portugal match added to the divisive nature of the situation.

While some players, including striker Alex Morgan, appeared to mumble along to the anthem, a significant portion of the squad stood motionless without placing their hands on their chests. Only four players, including Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan, made the gesture of placing their hands on their chests.

In stark contrast, the Portugal team proudly sang their national anthem during the pre-match ceremony, drawing attention to the stark differences in approach between the two teams.

The US Women’s National Soccer Team’s decision to remain silent during the national anthem has sparked debate and divided opinions among fans and commentators alike. Supporters of the players argue that it represents a peaceful protest, while others see it as a sign of disrespect towards the nation’s anthem and values.

As the team progresses through the World Cup, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact their cohesion and public perception.

The US Women’s National Soccer Team’s silent stance during the national anthem will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion and introspection, prompting broader reflections on the role of sports in promoting social change and shaping public discourse.

