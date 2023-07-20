Unveiling The Shirt Numbers of Chelsea New Signings for Pre-Season

As the new season approaches, Chelsea FC is gearing up for a fresh start under the stewardship of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The club has undergone a significant reshuffling in the summer transfer window, offloading several players while also adding some exciting fresh faces to their squad.

With their preseason training set to commence in the United States, fans eagerly anticipate the debut of new signings in Chelsea colors.

In this article, we will unveil the shirt numbers to be worn by the club’s new recruits during the preseason, giving a glimpse of what to expect from these emerging talents.

1. Christopher Nkunku – Number 45:

France international Christopher Nkunku is set to wear the number 45 shirt during Chelsea’s preseason. The talented midfielder joined Chelsea from Leipzig, where he previously donned the number 18 shirt. However, with that number already allocated to Armando Broja, Nkunku embraces the number 45 as he seeks to make his mark in the Chelsea midfield.

2.Andrey Santos – Number 39:

Another talented prospect seeking to stake his claim in the Chelsea first team is Andrey Santos. As the preseason commences, the Brazilian player will proudly sport the number 39 shirt.

The versatile midfielder has shown promise during his time in Brazil youth setup and is eager to prove his worth during the preseason.

3.Angelo Gabriel – Number 41:

Completing Chelsea’s new signings for the preseason is Angelo, who recently completed his move from a Brazilian side. The young talent has been allocated the number 41 shirt as he prepares to showcase his skills in Chelsea’s attacking ranks.

Angelo’s flair and creativity have already garnered attention, and fans are excited to see him in action.

4.Nicolas Jackson – Number 43:

A recent acquisition from Villarreal, Nicolas Jackson, will be wearing the number 43 shirt during Chelsea’s preseason campaign. The skillful striker’s lightning-fast pace and ability to unlock defenses will be a sight to behold for fans.

5. Moreira – Number 42:

Another exciting signing, Moreira from Benfica, will grace the field wearing the number 42 shirt. The winger’s abilities and tactical awareness will be on display as he adapts to life in the Premier League.

6. Malo Gusto – Number 34:

Fresh from Lyon, Malo Gusto is set to wear the number 34 shirt during Chelsea’s preseason fixtures. The defender’s tenacity and ball-winning abilities will be crucial as he aims to impress the manager and secure his place in the team.

As Chelsea’s preseason training gets underway in the United States, the spotlight is firmly on the club’s new signings. Christopher Nkunku, Santos, Angelo, Nicolas Jackson, Moreira, and Malo Gusto all bring their unique qualities to the squad, as reflected in the shirt numbers they will wear. Fans eagerly await seeing these talented players in action, giving them a taste of the exciting future that lies ahead for Chelsea. With manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, the club’s new recruits are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the With each player showcasing their talent through the shirt numbers they will wear during preseason, fans eagerly await seeing them don the famous blue jersey. As the club continues to strengthen its squad and finalize more signings, the stage is set for an intriguing preseason, offering a glimpse of the potential that lies ahead for Chelsea in the upcoming season.

