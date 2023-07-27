United reacts after Madrid coach and players were spotted showing respect to Casemiro after the game

Erik ten Hag’s men were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in their preseason friendly game at the NRG Stadium in Texas on Thursday morning, with Jude Bellingham and Joselu on the scoresheet.

England midfielder, Jude Bellingham who was named the player of the match made a superb first half display with a stunning lob over Manchester United new goalkeeper, Andre Onana to give Real Madrid the opener, Joselu then scored a brilliant bicycle kick in the 89th minute to seal Real Madrid’s victory.

However, after the preseason friendly game between Manchester United and Real Madrid on Thursday morning, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti and some Real Madrid players such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were spotted showing respect to Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro.

Reacting after Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti and some of Real Madrid players were seen showing respect to Casemiro after the game, Manchester United posted on Facebook: “Old friends”

This Facebook post from Manchester United reacting has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some said they missed him at Real Madrid, while some have called it a beautiful game.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media:

You will recall that the Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro won numerous trophies with Real Madrid before leaving to join the Red devils last summer.

