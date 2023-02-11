Unfulfilled Potential to One of the Best: Ademola Lookman on Path to Becoming a World Class Striker

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The phrase “unfulfilled potential” sums up Ademola Lookman’s English football career the best. He began his career at Charlton Athletic, where he excelled in the youth ranks before having a promising debut. After only a year at The Valley, he made his debut in November 2015 at the age of 18, but it was his flawless goal-scoring record at both the under-18 and under-21 levels that attracted everyone’s attention.

Lookman was expected to have an effect for Charlton, but he rapidly emerged as a crucial player and talisman. Lookman moved to Goodison Park for £10 million after scoring 10 goals in 45 games. Everton then contacted him. He was perfect for the Premier League because of his quickness, energy, decision-making, and unpredictable nature, but the cost and level change could have been too much for others. It was crucial to give him some time to settle, yet this was directly at odds with our innate desire for immediate fulfillment. The players must take their chance whenever it presents themselves.

There is a reason why so many young players lose their path along the way, whether it be in the academy system, after making their first team debut, or following a significant move. Each stage comes with so many dangers, and even the smallest amount of inconsistency—which is normal at a young age—is closely examined.

The Everton story of Lookman is very typical. There were moments of brilliance, with perhaps his outstanding goal for Everton in a crushing 4-0 victory over Manchester City in January 2017 being the standout. However, this was during a period of extravagant spending under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership, which has started to bite them hard as they fight to avoid relegation this season.

That City goal was Lookman’s only one while wearing blue; he only made 36 league appearances in two years before making a permanent move to RB Leipzig after a loan period. Lookman got lost in a sea of players and never really made an impact.

It was a challenging time for Lookman because his career had so far been characterized by quick success, and things would only become harder from there. Because of Jadon Sancho’s leadership at Borussia Dortmund, Germany had become something of an oasis for young talent in the mold of Lookman. When he arrived there at the age of 17, he, like Lookman, adapted to first team play virtually right away. But as German clubs increasingly turned to the UK market, he kept expanding enormously.

However, Lookman was unable to follow Sancho’s example. Even though he started out strongly on loan, scoring five goals, he only made 22 Bundesliga appearances throughout the course of the two moves. Then he made his way back to England, joining Leicester and Fulham on loans respectively for the 2020–21 season, which is best remembered for a calamitous late chipped penalty against West Ham.

Again, there were glimmers, and there was no denying his skill, but neither side decided to sign him, and last summer, Lookman found himself in a same situation. He was in risk of straying at the age of 24 (his birthday is in October), when he was likely at the height of his athletic abilities. What followed? One more loan? Changing to a different English club? or yet another alternative? He chose option three, which is a wonderful thing.

His next stop was Atalanta and Serie A, where he would have the chance to restore all of his confidence in a slower league while playing for a forward-thinking, energetic club under the direction of Gian Piero Gasparini.

Lookman has scored 12 goals in his first 19 league games, suggesting that he has settled in. He is motivating and encouraging his team forward by playing like the player he promised to be when he was at Charlton.

Gasparini lauded Lookman’s effect and the signing of him for his playing style in January.

He switched England for Nigeria last year, with whom he had played in development squads up until 2019. He has contributed thus far, scoring once in six games.

But what has people’s attention the most is his Atalanta figure. Finally, he seems to be moving toward being the player I always thought he might be—one of the most feared in Europe.

