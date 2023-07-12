I think there are a few players who don’t get the credit they deserve. These are five underrated Premier League midfielders

1. Rodrigo Bentancur

One player who comes to mind as an underrated Premier League midfielder is Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur. He’s so good at breaking up play, protecting the defense, and winning the ball back. He’s been so crucial to Tottenham’s recent success.

2. Mohamed Elneny

I also think that Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal is underrated. He’s an unsung hero in their midfield, and he does a lot of the dirty work that allows the more creative players to flourish.

3. Wilfred Ndidi

Another underrated player in my opinion is Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City. He’s a defensive midfielder who is amazing at reading the game and making interceptions. He often goes under the radar, but I think he’s one of the best in the Premier League in his position. Although Leicester has been relegated From the Premier League last season, but Wilfred Ndidi was underrated in the Premier League.

4. Boubacar Kamara

I think Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa is a player who deserves more recognition but he is underrated. He’s got great technique and composure on the ball, and he’s very efficient in his use of the ball. All these players contribute a lot to their teams, but they often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

5. Scott Mc Tominay

He is another underrated Midfielder in the Premier League, Scott McTominay is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He’s really good at winning the ball back, breaking up opposition attacks, and shielding the defense.

Optimize (

)