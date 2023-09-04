Underperforming Players Man United Should Drop If They Want To Get Back To Their Best

Manchester United Football Club has faced a challenging season marked by recurring struggles and unimpressive performances, which were evident in their recent English Premier League match against Arsenal. The underwhelming display on the field can be attributed to the consistent underperformance of several individual players, prompting the need for a reshuffle on the bench to enhance their prospects in upcoming matches. In light of this, here are three players that Manchester United should consider dropping to improve their overall performance:

1 – Bruno Fernandes: The Portuguese midfielder, once a linchpin of the team, has seen a decline in his form. It’s imperative to bench him temporarily to rejuvenate the team’s midfield. Fernandes, despite his efforts against Arsenal, displayed a lack of ball control and quality, leaving fans frustrated. His subpar performance has cast a shadow over the team, making it necessary for the coach to explore other midfield options for that position. In crucial moments of the Arsenal match, Fernandes was notably absent.

2 – Antony Santos: Antony has failed to meet the expectations set for him since joining Manchester United. The young attacker’s recent performances have been subpar, warranting a stint on the bench until he can deliver improved results. In the match against Arsenal, Antony remained subdued along the flank when his primary role should have been creating scoring opportunities. Instead, he found himself providing defensive support, a role not in line with his responsibilities.

3 – Anthony Martial: Martial’s tenure at Manchester United should have ended during the summer transfer window. His sluggishness and poor touches were once again evident in the match against Arsenal, contributing to the team’s lackluster performance.

Manchester United Football Club faces significant challenges stemming from the inconsistent performances of key players. To revive their fortunes in upcoming matches, they should consider benching Bruno Fernandes, Antony Santos, and Anthony Martial, allowing other talents to take the stage and potentially reshape the team’s dynamics. By making these strategic changes, Manchester United may find the path to better performances and results in the English Premier League.

