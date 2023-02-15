Unbeaten Managers Currently In The Champions League This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This Season Champions League resumed action yesterday with exciting fixtures. PSG VS Bayern Munich and AC Milan VS Tottenham were the Fixtures played yesterday. Today, the Competition will continue action again with exciting Fixtures, Dortmund VS Chelsea and Club Brugge VS Benfica.

There are some Managers who are unbeaten currently in the Champions League this Season after quite a number of games played. Yesterday one of the Managers extended his unbeaten run in the Champions League after his Team won. The current unbeaten Managers are:

1. Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann, who is Bayern Munich’s manager extended his unbeaten run to 7 Games after his victory over PSG. He won all the 6 Games in the Group Stage. At the moment they are the favourite to win the Competition as they are the only one with a perfect record in the Champions League this Season.

2. Guardiola

Guardiola is also unbeaten in the Champions League this season. Out of the 6 Group Stage matches played, he won 4 and drew 2. Next week, Manchester City will travel to Germany to play against Leipzig for the Round Of 16 Fixtures.

3. Roger Schmidt

Rodger Schmidt is Benfica’s manager. Benfica topped their Champions League group. Out of the 6 Games played, he won 4 and drew 2. They had an impressive run in the Group Stage as no one expected them to top their Group.

4. Graham Potter

Potter is Chelsea’s Manager. Chelsea lost their First game in the Champions League this season but it was under their previous Manager, Thomas Tuchel who was sacked immediately after.

Since Potter’s appointment, he is still yet to be defeated in the Champions League this Season. Out of the 5 Games he managed in the Group Stage, he won 4 and drew 1. Potter has a good form in the Champions League as opposed to his form in the Premier League.

Steveade (

)