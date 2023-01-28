UFC legend Conor McGregor Reacts After Being Hit By A Car While Cycling.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UFC legend Conor McGregor says he may have died after being hit by a car while cycling.

McGregor, 34, was cycling through the Irish countryside on Friday when he was hit from behind by a car.

The MMA superstar, who was due to return to the octagon this summer, was flung off his bike but appears to have escaped the icy collision with minor injuries.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, McGregor is seen talking to the driver and reassuring him that he is fine despite the ordeal.

“I was just hit by a car from behind,” McGregor said. “A solar trap; the driver couldn’t see me.”

“The top speed rushed straight past me.” Thank God it’s not my time. Thank you for wrestling and judo too. Landing with awareness saved my life.

McGregor, who was picked up by the driver, then said:

“I could have died there.” Jesus Christ. I ran away from my life there, guys. That’s luck.

“I’m here with Mick… Mick hit me with his car. We have the bike in the back; it’s not our time, Mick, that’s all. God bless you, and we are still here, thank God. That’s all the problem.

McGregor won 22 of his 28 UFC fights and suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021 before being sidelined with injury.

The Irishman also had a professional boxing match in which he lost to Floyd Mayweather, who was undefeated. The pair have been linked with a rematch, but McGregor has clearly set his sights on the UFC’s big fights instead.

Source; Metro Sports

