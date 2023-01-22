UFC fighter Francis Ngannou squares off with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, and Cristiano Ronaldo engaged in a lighthearted sparring match while competing against each other on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and former UFC heavyweight champion engaged in an unlikely duel that ended with CR7 withdrawing.

In a humorous video, “the two sparred, but Ronaldo soon opted to diffuse the conflict.”

“He started giggling and ultimately made the decision to hug Ngannou rather than challenge him.”

Following his recent departure from Manchester United, Ronaldo currently works for Al-Nassr after mutually agreed to end his contract.

“His first appearance in Saudi Arabia was in an exhibition game against Lionel Messi’s PSG in a Riyadh All-Star XI, despite the fact that he has yet to make his debut for his new wide.”

On the other hand, Ngannou is a fighting free agent at the moment.

This week, the former UFC champion had his belt removed since the organization recognized that he was no longer under contract and was ending their association.

According to him, “he made the choice to spend this weekend with Ronaldo when he was on the road.”

