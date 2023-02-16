UEL: What fans are saying about Ronaldo After Man Utd Drew Barcelona At Camp Nou

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fand have been mentioning Ronaldo’s name tonight after Manchester United drew FC Barcelona at Camp Nou by 2-2 in the first leg of the Europa League knock-out round.

Manchester United performed better than expected and was unlucky to have gotten the win. Erik ten Hag’s side gave Barcelona a tough game which thrilled every fan that watched the game.

Barcelona got the lead through Marcos Alonso before Rashford equalized. Later an own goal from Jules Kounde gave Man United the lead before the defender made restitution by assisting Raphinha to level the game.

However, some fans believe if Ronaldo didn’t hold his interview with Piers Morgan last year he would still be at Man United today and would have helped them beat Barcelona comfortably tonight.

Here are the reactions:

Man United wasted several opportunities in front of the goal which shows that a clinical striker like Ronaldo would have bagged goals tonight.

Nevertheless, ten Hag will be aiming that his team doesn’t repeat their mistakes in the second leg.

