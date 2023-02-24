UEL Round OF 16 Draw Date and Time As United and Arsenal Learn Possible Opponents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giant Manchester United was able to impressively beat Barcelona to advance to the Europa League round of 16 after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. The game was played just a week after a 2-2 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, a game which left all the work to be done at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United went ahead to make the fans happy, with goals from Fred and his Brazilian teammate Antony enough to seal a place in the round of 16 for the Red Devils. After the game, we have decided to take a look at the team Manchester United could face in the round of 16 as well as the draw date and time.

Seeded Teams.

Arsenal, Union Saint-Gilloise, FC Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Fenerbache.

Unseeded Team’s.

Juventus, Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Berlin, Bayern Leverkusen, Sevilla, Roma.

Seeded teams will be drawn against one of the eight playoff-round winners. Manchester United will not be drawn with Arsenal because according to FIFA rules, teams from the same country won’t meet each other until the quarter-finals. Arsenal will face other teams from the unseeded teams except for Manchester United.

This means they could face Juventus, Roma, Sevilla, Bayern Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Lisbon, or Union Berlin in the round of 16. The Europa League draw is scheduled to kick off at noon at the usual draw venue in the European Football house located in Nyon, Switzerland.

Marayanatha (

)