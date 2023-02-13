UEL: Man Utd possible lineup vs Barcelona on Thursday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will resume Europa League duty as they will travel away from home to face Barcelona on Thursday, in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

Casemiro will be available for the clash, as his match ban will only be in the Premier League. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made his return to the squad after being left out in their previous game due to illness.

The in-form right-back was introduced in the second half of their 2-0 victory over Leeds United at the Elland Road on Sunday, replacing Diogo Dalot on the right-back position.

Man Utd possible lineup

GK: De Gea

CB: Varane, Luke Shaw

LB: Malacia

RB: Wan-Bissaka

DM: Casemiro, Sabitzer

LW: Jadon Sancho

RW: Fernandes

AM: Weghorst

CF: Marcus Rashford

Luke Shaw to replace Lisandro Martinez, who is unavailable for the first leg due to five yellow cards in the Europa League. Weghorst was really active against Leeds United when he changed position to the midfield.

What do you think about this lineup?

davidfemzyjay29 (

)