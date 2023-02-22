UEFA reacts to Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen’s brilliant goal for Napoli in the Champions League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European football governing body UEFA has reacted after Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen scored again for Napoli football club to guide them to a remarkable 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The 24-year-old has been firing from all cylinders for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to prove himself again on Tuesday night in Germany.

Victor Osimhen led his team’s attack alongside Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Hirving Lozano and the Nigerian international was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

A first half goal from in-form Victor Osimhen and second half goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Napoli football club a remarkable 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club.

Victor Osimhen has now scored in his last eight starts for Napoli football club in all competitions since the beginning of the year, and the Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in the Italian Serie A this weekend.

Reacting after Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli football club again, UEFA posted a picture of him on their verified Twitter handle with the caption of;

“This guy.”

Victor Osimhen has now scored the total number of 20 goals for Napoli football club in all competitions this season, and this is his best scoring season ever for the club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

